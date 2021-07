Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused in the deaths of her two children, now faces a new charge that she conspired with her late brother to kill her former husband. A grand jury in Arizona’s Maricopa County indicted Daybell last week of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Charles Vallow, linking her to a fourth death in a case that has stretched across state lines and delved into her reported doomsday religious beliefs.