(0:00) Felger and Mazz, with Adam Jones sitting in for Mazz and Matt McCarthy in the mix, dive into whether the Celtics should try and swap Marcus Smart for Ben Simmons. (15:30) We discuss whether Brad Stevens laid on his love for Kemba Walker a little thick because of Jared Weiss’ article in The Athletic, and why one of the Celtics superstars need to put their neck on the line and recruit another significant piece to Boston.