Have we seen the last of Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live?’ The funnyman says that his future with the show is ‘kind of up in the air right now.’. “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is,” Pete Davidson said to Gold Derby when discussing his future with Saturday Night Live. Pete, 27, sparked speculation that he was leaving the show after his heartfelt monologue during the season 46 season finale. When asked if that was his way of saying goodbye, Pete said, “Everything is kind of up in the air right now, just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.”