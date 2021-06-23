Cancel
Podcast: Alix Klineman wants to destigmatize women’s health

By Lili Gurry
kshb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlix Klineman will add a new title to her impressive resume this summer: Olympic beach volleyball player. While in Tokyo, Klineman plans to use her Olympic debut as a platform to encourage women to talk about their health. Hormones and periods aren’t a popular topic of conversation in the professional sports world, and Klineman wants that to change.

