Bengals OC Brian Callahan believes Tee Higgins is set for huge 2021 season

The 2018 NFL Draft — especially the first round — had brought a lot of heartache to Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Leading up to that day, many thought that if Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates were still on the board when the Steelers picked, he would be the next safety to join the rebuilt defense. Instead, as we all know, the Steelers went with Virginia Tech’s Terrell Edmunds, which ultimately led to Bates landing within the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.