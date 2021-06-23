Bengals OC Brian Callahan believes Tee Higgins is set for huge 2021 season
The 2020 NFL Draft was known for its wide receiver depth in the first round, but the Cincinnati Bengals got a steal with the No. 33 overall pick. Cincinnati snapped up former Clemson star Tee Higgins, who went on to post a strong rookie season alongside fellow rookie Joe Burrow. Higgins has it all and looks like a future Pro Bowler in an offense that has gobs of potential between Burrow, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and 2021 first-rounder Ja'Marr Chase.247sports.com