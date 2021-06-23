City Council Passes Urban Farming Ordinance During June 21 Meeting

On Monday, June 21, 2021, the Revere City Council overwhelmingly passed the proposed Urban Farming Ordinance. The Urban Farming Ordinance was created to increase access to fresh, locally grown, wholesome foods for the residents of Revere. Revere on the Move and their local partners have established a wide and increasing variety of programs and resources for access to all food – the Urban Farming Ordinance expands the work already being done by integrating state and national policies to encourage home gardeners, commercial businesses, and non-profits to grow their own food.Revere on the Move started in 2008 and is a community-led collaboration between the City of Revere and the Revere CARES Coalition.