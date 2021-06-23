Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Revere, MA

News Briefs

By Journal Staff
reverejournal.com
 13 days ago

The Veterans Bounce Back Barbeque on Friday, June 25. The Department of Veterans Services Invites Residents to the Veterans Bounce Back Barbeque on Friday, June 25 from 4:30-6:30 PM. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 61 on Broadway in Revere. The event is in gratitude for those Revere residents who have served in the United States Military. The Veteran Service Office strongly encourages residents to get a COVID vaccine before attending this event. They also strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing while in attendance.

reverejournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Revere, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Revere, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Veteran#Health And Human Services#Covid#City Council#The Boston Globe#Hym#Suffolk Downs#The Friends Of Belle Isle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols will not be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals begin Tuesday night between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks and will be broadcast by ABC. It was expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a press release that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy