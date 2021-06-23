News Briefs

The Veterans Bounce Back Barbeque on Friday, June 25. The Department of Veterans Services Invites Residents to the Veterans Bounce Back Barbeque on Friday, June 25 from 4:30-6:30 PM. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 61 on Broadway in Revere. The event is in gratitude for those Revere residents who have served in the United States Military. The Veteran Service Office strongly encourages residents to get a COVID vaccine before attending this event. They also strongly encourage those who are not vaccinated to continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing while in attendance.