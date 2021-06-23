Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Bechtel is designing a $6.5-billion plant to turn natural gas into gasoline in Penwell, Texas, for Nacero Inc. The energy firm says the plant would be the nation’s first such facility. Bechtel has a front-end engineering and design contract for the 115,000-barrel-per-day refinery. The facility will have a carbon capture capacity of 1.5 metric tons per year and will be powered by 200 MW of onsite solar panels. The plant will also produce 140 tons per day of hydrogen from natural gas. Bechtel will use sustainable design practices and reduce the project’s carbon footprint in the supply chain and during construction. Made from a combination of natural gas, captured biomethane and mitigated flare gas, the gasoline will not contain sulfur and will have half the life-cycle carbon footprint of traditional gasoline, according to the company.