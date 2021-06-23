Cancel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 2 cents to $73.08 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 38 cents to $75.19 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.16 a gallon. July natural gas rose 7 cents to $3.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

