Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Here's What Aldi Shoppers Really Do With Their Cart Quarters

By Sophia Lo
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Avid Aldi fans always know to bring a quarter in order to get a cart at the store — and for new Aldi shoppers, this is essential information to know. The quarter lets you unlock a cart, and you'll get the coin returned to you once you put the cart back. In the past, Aldi has encouraged their shoppers to leave their quarters in the cart as a random act of kindness. In an Instagram post, the chain further engaged their customer base by asking what they do with their returned 25 cents.

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Shopping Cart#Food Drink#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

9 Walmart Buys That Are "Flying Off the Shelves" Right Now

A lot of the most famous "I didn't know they carried that!" Walmart moments might occur in the fashion section, but guess what: You can find some trendy treasures in Walmart groceries, too. We've tracked down the Walmart groceries that have a few shoppers raving online to make your next trip to the grocery department a blast. (For real—we've got a few July 4th grabs in the bag that are both healthy and delicious.)
Food & Drinkssuperhits1027.com

Aldi’s Is Selling a Ice Cube Maker

Aldi’s is helping you take your drink game to another level. They are now selling this portable ice-cube machine online It comes with a scooper and the ice can be made in two sizes. It retails in the Uk for about $111.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

This Aldi Cart 'Hack' Is Causing Problems

As a grocery chain, Aldi is most definitely in a league of its own. The brand firmly believes in offering high-quality items to its customers without charging exorbitant rates for them (via Aldi). The store has been around for a long time and was first launched in Germany in 1961. Its presence in the U.S. is now rather impressive: It has over 2,000 outlets in 36 states.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Texas Roadhouse Raised Its Prices

If there is one true thing in life, it's that the bread and cinnamon butter served at Texas Roadhouse is on a whole other level. In fact, eating as many rolls as we can before the actual meal is a time-honored tradition — and just guarantees there will be leftovers to bring home for the next day. Yet, the delicious bread is not the only reason this popular chain is so successful.
Posted by
Mashed

You May Want To Reconsider Buying Your Snacks At The Dollar Store

Whether you are in a pinch for last minute party decorations or in need of a cheap snack for the road, dollar stores have you covered. Plus, there are so many of them — Dollar Tree, 99 Cents Store, Family Dollar, and Dollar General. While most of their products are cheap — figuratively and literally — they get the job done. However, when it comes to purchasing food, drinks, or products with expiration dates, you may want to think twice before heading to the checkout line.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Foods at Kroger, Don't Eat Them, Authorities Say

Kroger is one of America's most beloved supermarkets, with close to 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. However, if you shopped at Kroger recently, you may want to double check your purchases, now that two foods sold at the popular supermarket have been recalled due to potential health risks. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these products now.
ShoppingPosted by
CNN

Wayfair is having a massive 72-hour sale: Here’s what to shop

CNN — While Prime Day continues in full swing, Wayfair is also running a 72-hour clearance sale with discounts of up to 60% off. Whether you’re looking for new kitchenware, bedding or patio furniture, now’s the best time to snag whatever home items you may need. We searched Wayfair for all of the best deals right now so you don’t have to.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

The July 2021 Kitchen Products Aldi Fans Need To Know

A trip to Aldi always spells fun. The grocery chain has a wide selection of products you never knew you needed, ranging from violet sea salt all the way to frozen cocktail popsicles, and every shopping trip has the potential to end with a cart full of fantastic food and cooking supplies. The scores never stop slowing down and Aldi has the habit of updating its stock each month with more items you just can't live without.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Peach Pie Wine

Peaches are one of summer's best flavors. Whether it's a fresh, juicy peach picked straight off the tree or peaches baked into a cobbler, these treats have such a bright sweetness. So it's no surprise that peach products, like Trader Joe's Southern Peach Crisp Ice Cream, are extremely popular at grocery stores when summer comes along.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Health nuts slam Coles, Woolworths and Aldi for discounting and displaying junk food - claiming it's impossible to buy groceries without being 'exposed' to them

Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have been slammed by health advocates for promoting and displaying too many unhealthy foods. Researchers from Victoria's Deakin University 'red flagged' major supermarkets for offering higher discounts on unhealthier foods while also putting items like chips, chocolate and sugary drinks on prominent display. Associate Professor Gary...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Walmart May Be Planning A Huge Sale on These Items, Experts Predict

Walmart has been competing with online retail giant Amazon by offering customers fast shipping on thousands of items via Walmart+—a membership program for both online and in-person shoppers—over the past year. With Amazon Prime Day slated for later this month, get out your wallet, because it has some people wondering if Walmart might be launching a huge sale of its own.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Best Day to Shop at Walmart This Month

Thanks to pandemic stimulus checks, you may find yourself with a little extra cushion in your savings account these days. Yet an unstable economy and fears over job security mean you're probably looking to spend those dollars wisely. This month, you'll be able to score great deals on everything from home goods to electronics at Walmart via their Deals for Days promotion—but you'll have to wait until this day to unlock the savings. Read on to mark your calendar for an event that promises to bring top-dollar items down to rock bottom prices.
EconomyPosted by
EatThis

The One Costco Hack You Need To Know Before Shopping

There are lots of things to remember about shopping at Costco. The new lifted rules, the food court menu items, knowing the bakery section is close to the produce room…and it's all packed into a giant warehouse. But knowing this one hack can make the Costco experience easier because it may differ from other warehouses in your area.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Costco is Selling This Entire Keg of Beer for Under $20

Costco's inventory right now is all about the items members need to make this summer a delicious one (S'mores four ways anyone?), but additions keep coming. One of the newest ones is under $20, will serve many, and will have you saying, "Ein bier, bitte!" Costco is selling a special...
Beauty & FashionWBAL Radio

Walmart Deals for Days starts today. Here's what you can shop now

(NEW YORK) — "Summer Black Friday" is in full swing as Walmart kicks off its sale today running through June 23. During its Deals for Days event, Walmart will take on Amazon Prime Day with four total days of digital sales where online shoppers can find savings on electronics, toys, beauty, fashion and more.
Grocery & SupermaketFOXBusiness

Walmart's new AI predicts grocery substitutes for shoppers

Big-box retailer Walmart is using artificial intelligence (AI) to aid customers and personal shoppers and better handle still-surging online demand for groceries amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In a blog post Thursday, Srini Venkatesan, Walmart's global tech executive vice president, noted that as Americans increasingly turned to the internet to shop...