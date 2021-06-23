Here's What Aldi Shoppers Really Do With Their Cart Quarters
Avid Aldi fans always know to bring a quarter in order to get a cart at the store — and for new Aldi shoppers, this is essential information to know. The quarter lets you unlock a cart, and you'll get the coin returned to you once you put the cart back. In the past, Aldi has encouraged their shoppers to leave their quarters in the cart as a random act of kindness. In an Instagram post, the chain further engaged their customer base by asking what they do with their returned 25 cents.www.mashed.com