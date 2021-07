At Sizzles, you’re sure to get fresh food and a friendly dining experience. “What I am making here isn’t sold anywhere else because these recipes are my own,” Sizzles owner Mervet Nolte said. “I have found this path far more rewarding than simply trying to create a brand that has razzle dazzle, but no real substance. I assure you, everything here is dripping from my brain aimed at giving you an experience beyond just food.”