Here’s How To Change Your Name After Marriage If You’re Ready To Take That Big Step

Names are kind of funny if you think about it. You’re given a name by your parents at birth, and it becomes a core part of your identity. And while a new baby’s first name gets all the attention, the surname is a time capsule to one’s ancestry, and frankly, way more interesting. Whatever your origin, whether French, Korean, or Mexican, surnames pack a whole lot of history and tradition in a small package. One of those societal traditions, if you’re a woman, is the expectation to change your last name after marriage. Luckily, norms are changing in a beautiful way, and taking on a married name is more of a personal and individual choice now. Yes, while many people do switch over, some choose to stick with their maiden name — and other times, the groom or other partner chooses to take on the new surname. There’s nothing wrong with any of these scenarios — in fact, the process and freedom to choose have taken on a more progressive and egalitarian structure.