San Francisco, CA

Pat Monahan, Train marking decade milestones

By Tom Lanham, Arts & Entertainment, Newsletter
San Francisco Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer San Franciscan Pat Monahan and his Grammy-winning rock band Train will celebrate their achievements in style at 6 p.m. June 25 with their first livestream concert on the Dreamstage Live platform. Their accomplishments are plenty: Train’s double-platinum sophomore album “Drops of Jupiter,” 20 this year, has been reissued in vinyl and an expanded CD. Its 2009 hit “Hey Soul Sister” earned Recording Industry Association of America Diamond status, representing 10 million or more in sales or stream equivalents, and its Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co. has introduced a limited-edition 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon for its 10th anniversary. We spoke with him from his adopted home in Seattle.

