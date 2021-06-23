Jerry Byron Lee unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2021. He was born on August 28, 1939, in Dublin, Texas to his parents Rosa Lee (Hamilton) Lee and Robert Morris Lee. Jerry earned his bachelor’s degree in Agronomy at Texas A&M University and started his career in agriculture for the government. Shortly after his graduation, in 1964, Jerry married and through that marriage he had two children Byron and Barbara. Jerry worked for the Department of Defense and Soil Conservation Service. He later pursed a career in as an agronomist for the state of Texas and retired in 1994.