It was almost a decade ago when I last wrote about Sneekers Café, and it wasn’t a food review, it was a business story. Sure, I mentioned the food and how what had started as a bar had morphed into a restaurant in a bar, but it wasn’t a serious critique of the food. On a recent visit, it was all about sampling as much as we could and conveying the taste, flavor profiles, and presentation of the dishes served and rating the service and ambience of the place.