Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets RHP Marcus Stroman’s MRI comes back clean (Report)

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRighty Marcus Stroman left his Tuesday night start against the Braves in the second inning due to left hip soreness. Take a deep breath, Mets fans. On Wednesday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported Marcus Stroman‘s MRI “showed no significant hip damage.” The Mets right-hander exited Tuesday’s start in the second inning because of left hip soreness. Stroman threw just 23 pitches in the eventual 3-0 loss, having allowed zero hits and zero earned runs while walking two Atlanta batters through an inning.

elitesportsny.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Joey Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Mri#Braves#Mlb Com#Ucl#Triple A#Double A Binghamton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBBirmingham Star

MRI clean for Mets ace Jacob deGrom (shoulder)

The New York Mets braced for another Jacob deGrom health scare after his latest start, but the news Thursday was more positive. A day after the right-hander had an early exit following right shoulder tightness, Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom should be able to avoid the injured list after his MRI came back clean. Rojas described deGrom as day-to-day.
MLBNY Daily News

Marcus Stroman solid again, but Mets bats go silent against Cubs

The Mets were one game away from finishing off a sweep of the Cubs. Then Kyle Hendricks got in the way. The Cubs’ soft-throwing right-handed pitcher shutout the Mets offense through six innings, leading to the Amazin’s 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Citi Field. Hendricks punched out seven batters and retired his final eight against a Mets lineup that struggled to barrel the ball beyond the infield dirt. Not even Pete Alonso, who struck out chasing a 73.5 mph curveball in the first inning, could stop Hendricks from collecting his seventh straight win.
MLBarcamax.com

Mets' Jacob deGrom avoids injured list for now after MRI comes back clean

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom, who has left his last two starts with minor injuries, will avoid the injured list for now. But there is no guarantee he won’t end up being shut down. Really, there are more questions than answers a day after the Mets ace felt soreness in his right shoulder during his 11th outing of the year.
MLBYardbarker

Mets' Jacob deGrom Receives Two Opinions On Shoulder; MRI Comes Back Clean

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom evaded another obstacle after his MRI on Thursday came back clean. deGrom received two different opinions and both doctors had the same prognosis, his shoulder looked normal on the imaging. The right-hander exited his second-straight start due to injury on Wednesday night, and this...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Braves, including Marcus Stroman's early exit with hip soreness

The Mets' hitting woes continued on Tuesday, as they mustered just two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Here are some key takeaways ... - The Mets were bitten by the injury bug once again, as Marcus Stroman was forced to leave the game in the second inning with left hip soreness. After throwing just 21 pitches, Stroman was pulled from the game, adding yet another question to a pitching rotation already in flux.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (lat strain) headed to IL

New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain, multiple outlets reported Monday. Gsellman, 27, last pitched on Saturday when he allowed a run on three hits in a two-inning start in the second game of a doubleheader at Washington. He took the loss in the Nationals' 6-2 win.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Bullpen Performs Well After Marcus Stroman’s Early Exit

The New York Mets sent Marcus Stroman to the mound Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. The game was delayed due to rain until 7:35PM, and unfortunately Stroman did not remain much longer than that, as his start was cut short due to injury. Stroman hurt his hip after an...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Marcus Stroman exits Tuesday's game with left hip soreness, will be reevaluated Wednesday

Marcus Stroman was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the second inning with what was later announced as left hip soreness. After throwing his 21st pitch of the night in the top of the second inning, Stroman walked around the back of the mound somewhat gingerly and could be seen clearly trying to stretch out his hip, until Luis Rojas and the training staff came out to speak with him.
MLBNewsday

The Mets believe Marcus Stroman to be OK after an injury scare Tuesday night.

An MRI on his left hip showed "no significant issues" on Wednesday, according to the team. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for his next start is uncertain. That is good news for the injury-plagued Mets, for whom losing Stroman for an extended period would have been a disaster. He is perhaps the club’s MVP, non-Jacob deGrom division, with a 2.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 15 starts.
MLBBleacher Report

Mets' Marcus Stroman Exits Early vs. Braves with Hip Injury

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman exited Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with left hip soreness, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Marcus Stroman has exited tonight's start vs. the Braves in the 2nd inning Yennsy Diaz is coming on to pitch. https://t.co/uIbdFmTRvC. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Reports: No significant hip issue for Mets' Marcus Stroman

The New York Mets received good news about right-hander Marcus Stroman after an MRI on his left hip did not turn up any significant issues, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Stroman, 30, left Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning after throwing 23 total pitches, exiting with...
MLBESPN

New York Mets, Marcus Stroman get positive news after MRI on his sore left hip; Michael Conforto back from IL

NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. That was good news for the depleted Mets, who reinstated right fielder Michael Conforto from the injured list -- one of eight roster moves the banged-up NL East leaders made before Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets injury updates: Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar, Tomas Nido

For the second time in a week, the Mets appear to have avoided anything major after a starting pitcher left a game early due to injury. Marcus Stroman, who exited Tuesday’s game in the second inning due to left hip soreness, received clean MRI results on Wednesday, according to manager Luis Rojas.
MLBFanSided

Jacob deGrom flips out in dugout amid worst start of the season (Video)

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was furious in the dugout as he got shelled by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been downright dominant throughout the 2021 season, where he allowed a grand total of six earned runs in 13 starts. But on Thursday, deGrom got off to a shaky start against the Atlanta Braves, where he surrendered three runs in the first inning.
MLBchatsports.com

Marcus Stroman and the defense struggle as Mets drop series finale to Phillies

After exiting early from his previous start with an injury, Marcus Stroman returned to the mound and was a combination of lucky, unlucky, and not good in the 4-2 loss to the Phillies. Stroman wasn’t sharp right from the beginning but both Michael Conforto and Kevin Pillar covered up his mistakes in the first with two incredible diving plays in the outfield.