Mets RHP Marcus Stroman’s MRI comes back clean (Report)
Righty Marcus Stroman left his Tuesday night start against the Braves in the second inning due to left hip soreness. Take a deep breath, Mets fans. On Wednesday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported Marcus Stroman‘s MRI “showed no significant hip damage.” The Mets right-hander exited Tuesday’s start in the second inning because of left hip soreness. Stroman threw just 23 pitches in the eventual 3-0 loss, having allowed zero hits and zero earned runs while walking two Atlanta batters through an inning.elitesportsny.com