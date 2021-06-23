Cancel
Displaying items by tag: administrative order

The Richmond Observer
ROCKINGHAM — Two local journalists have been charged with contempt of court for reportedly violating a standing judicial order barring recording devices.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
Judge rules against Forest in suit challenging Cooper's COVID orders. RALEIGH — A Superior Court judge has rejected Lt. Gov. Dan Forest's attempt to throw out some of...
Futrell swears judicial oath in Richmond County court. ROCKINGHAM — With family members by his side, Stephan Futrell made the transition from attorney to superior court judge Tuesday...