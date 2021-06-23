Cancel
Nuptial-Inspired Candle Fragrances

By Elena Rahman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomesick's new Wedding Collection boasts three new candle scents to mark the magical day. This is the newest addition to the candle curator's range and its first occasion-based collection thus far. Inspired by the love and memories folks share at weddings, Homesick allows customers to add personal messages to their orders.

