Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, TX

Juan Ignacio Riojas Moreno

dublincitizen.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Ignacio Riojas Moreno went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021, in Dublin, Texas. He was born on June 27, 1950 in (*place*) to Fidencia Moreno Mendoza and Miguel Arcangel Riojas Palomares. Juan was raised by his mother, Fidencia Moreno Mendoza and his stepfather, Rafael Renteria. Juan graduated from Instituto Bíblico Berea in Springfield, MO and began his career as Pastor of the Vida Abundante Assembly of God Church in Dublin, Texas and continued as pastor for 28 years. Juan married Maria Isabel (Padron) Riojas on September 1, 1990 and together they had six children.

www.dublincitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Dublin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ignacio#Instituto B Blico Berea#God Church#Harrell Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson suspension prompts outrage

The suspension over a positive marijuana test of United States star sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was set to represent the country in the 100-meter dash in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, has prompted a wave of sharp criticism over how the drug is viewed. Richardson’s positive test for marijuana was formally...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...