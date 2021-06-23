Juan Ignacio Riojas Moreno went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021, in Dublin, Texas. He was born on June 27, 1950 in (*place*) to Fidencia Moreno Mendoza and Miguel Arcangel Riojas Palomares. Juan was raised by his mother, Fidencia Moreno Mendoza and his stepfather, Rafael Renteria. Juan graduated from Instituto Bíblico Berea in Springfield, MO and began his career as Pastor of the Vida Abundante Assembly of God Church in Dublin, Texas and continued as pastor for 28 years. Juan married Maria Isabel (Padron) Riojas on September 1, 1990 and together they had six children.