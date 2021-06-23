Michelle Borth Reportedly Ousted From Shazam! Fury of the Gods Due to Political Post

More details about Shazam! Fury of the Gods are being revealed, and the upcoming DC film is climbing up the ladder of most anticipated comic book movies. New costumes for the Marvel family have been teased as well as a cool video of star Zachary Levi looking very heroic in a Shazam type of way. There have also been rumors about Henry Cavill’s Superman making a cameo in the sequel, which have since been addressed by director David F. Sandberg. Now, thanks to a recent set photo, the filmmaker has us wondering if he's teasing a cameo from The Rock’s Black Adam.