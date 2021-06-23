Cancel
Movies

Michelle Borth Reportedly Ousted From Shazam! Fury of the Gods Due to Political Post

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. DC fans were equally disappointed and intrigued after learning that Michelle Borth will no longer be playing Mary Bromfield's superhero alter-ego Mary Marvel in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. After unveiling the official look of the Shazam family donning their new suits, director David F. Sandberg confirmed that Borth has been replaced by Grace Fulton who will now pull double duty in the franchise.

