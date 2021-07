The James Brand x Sebo Walker Duval knife has been unveiled as a collaboration accessory for consumers looking to incorporate a touch of enhanced artistic aesthetics into their everyday carry (EDC). The knife starts off with a frame lock handle that is incorporated with a 2.6-inch modified sheepsfoot blade that's constructed using CPM-S25VN steel. The exterior of the knife is embedded with the work of Sebastian "Sebo" Walker, which gives it an eye-catching appeal for makers of adventurers alike to appreciate.