Cleveland, TN

Mix TV Sports 06-23-21

Cover picture for the articleCollege Baseball: Texas eliminated Tennessee from the college World Series defeating the volunteers 8-4 | Miss St 6 UVA 5 | Vanderbilt meets Stanford tonight at seven in an elimination game on talk 101.3 the Buzz presented by Kia of Cleveland | NBA western conference finals: Suns 104 Clippers 103 | Hawks at Bucks Tonight at 830 on TNT | Braves 3 Mets 0 | Braves at Mets tonight 710 on mix 104.1 driven by Mountain View Nissan of Cleveland | NBA: Pistons receive #1 pick in NBA draft on July 29thBest of preps banquet will be virtual again this year. Watch live tomorrow at 7:00pmListen to Sports Drive Live at 5:00 Every Tuesday – Thursday on Buzz 101.3 FM FB.COM/1013TheBuzz |

