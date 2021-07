KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The unannounced closure of one northbound U.S. 131 lane Wednesday night was for a bridge repair before the holiday weekend. The closure, which caused backups along the highway late in the day Wednesday, was announced as an emergency repair around 4 p.m. on June 30, in a tweet from the Michigan State Police. The repair was only classified as an emergency because there were less than 24 hours of notice before the closure, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said.