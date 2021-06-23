Security police interventions force closure of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet

The 26-year-old pro-democracy news outlet Apple Daily announced it will cease publication of both its print and digital editions this week. The print team will shutter its operations on June 23 and publish its last edition on June 24, while the digital team will cease operation by Saturday, June 26. The decision to shutter the print edition follows the arrest of its editorial opinion writer, Yang Qing Qi, by Hong Kong security police on June 23.