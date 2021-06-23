Top Moments: No. 27 - Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack become the NFL's 3rd running back duo to reach 1,000 yards

I'm no stranger to ranking running backs, but I found that the 32 RB1s entering the 2021 NFL season are particularly challenging to rank. Why, you ask?. You'll soon realize -- like I did -- that this year's crop of running backs is especially deep. In past years, it seemed like the position was top-heavy, but not this year. There is so much running back talent across the league, and even the players at the bottom of this list have a decent chance at proving they deserved a higher spot.