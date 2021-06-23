Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Elton John confirms rescheduled St. Paul dates for farewell tour

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
Ralph_PH via Flickr

Elton John announced the third and final leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour on Wednesday, which includes rescheduled back-to-back concerts in St. Paul set for 2022.

"The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John said.

John will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 22 and March 23, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

The tour begins in Germany in September and will then head to North America in early 2022, concluding in New Zealand in 2023. This leg of the farewell tour includes rescheduled tour dates from the 2020 tour, including the St. Paul shows, which were canceled due to COVID-19.

The end of the tour will come about five years after it opened in Pennsylvania on Sept. 8, 2018, CNN notes.

