During the strange 2020 season there were few bright spots for Purdue, but the Iowa game was one of them. First, it was the kickoff to a season that, for the longest time, looked like it would not happen. Second, we got to see David Bell in peak David Bell form. Third, Purdue won. It was the first time it won a season opener under Jeff Brohm, even though Brohm was not on the sidelines at the time due to his own case of COVID-19.