Elizabeth Scarce
National Marketing Director, Engineering Services at Dewberry. Dewberry has promoted Elizabeth Scarce to national marketing director, engineering services, where she will lead the firm’s strategic marketing efforts and continue to oversee a national network of marketing managers, coordinators, and assistants. Scarce will maintain a focus on leadership development, aligning marketing objectives with the firm’s strategic plan and the latest business intelligence, and mentoring and training staff members.www.bizjournals.com