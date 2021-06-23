Workflow can determine whether technology is a burden or benefit to physicians

Physicians are a peculiar breed of professionals. They usually take pride in what they do and are always willing to take that extra step when necessary. They generally put their patients before their personal interests. For that reason, it takes overwhelming dedication, diligence, discipline, and hard work to earn the title of “M.D.”. An expression, the medical profession is a lifestyle of discipline second to the military is commonly prevalent among physicians or at least the ones I can relate. It requires vigilance, organization, and is ready whenever needed. And, failure to adapt is considered shameful thus giving up is taboo. Despite all said, unfortunately, there is always room for exceptions to that rule. Some burn out, a few make mistakes, or even become negligent. But bitterly majority of the latter probably points to how one can deal with the strenuous nature of the doctor’s lifestyle.