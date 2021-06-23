Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan unemployment offices to open for appointments Wednesday

Detroit News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan unemployment claimants wishing to conduct their business in-person can go online Wednesday to make an appointment at 12 offices set to open June 30. The appointment-only system marks the first reopening of unemployment offices for in-person service since they closed in March 2020 amid an avalanche of claims tied to the government-ordered shutdown of businesses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The more than 16-month closure was due to safety concerns as well as the belief that claimants can be better served over the phone.

www.detroitnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Rate#State Of Michigan#Michigan Gov Uia#Uia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Customer Service
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

William and Harry reunite at Diana statue unveiling

Princes William and Harry put aside their differences to appear together Thursday to unveil a statue honoring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The statue -- which was originally commissioned in 2017 on the 20th anniversary of her death -- was revealed at...