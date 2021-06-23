Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts bar accepting Monopoly money for 2 hours

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 8 days ago
June 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts bar announced it will accept Monopoly money as currency for 2 hours as part of its bid to be included in a localized version of the game.

Ralph's Tavern in Worcester said customers who visit the business from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday can use Monopoly money to pay the $5 cover charge, and the play money will also be accepted for hot dogs, non-alcoholic Jell-O shots and tickets for a raffle.

The bar's owners said state laws bar the business from accepting Monopoly money for alcoholic beverages, so legal tender will still be required for drinks during Wednesday's event.

Ralph's, which bills itself as the "oldest tavern" in Worcester, is campaigning to be included in a localized Worcester version of Monopoly, which is being produced by Top Trumps USA, the company licensed by Hasbro to produce localized Monopoly games.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

