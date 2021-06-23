LETTER: Not-so-peaceful protests

To the editor — This is a taste of things to come. Stop fiddling. The invisible hand has been given 40 years to address the issue of global warming and the status is worse, much worse. Now is an excellent time to contact Congressman Dan Newhouse to ask what he is doing to address climate change. I encourage you to read about and ask him to support the Growing Climate Solutions Act (S. 1251), a bipartisan agriculture-focused climate bill. Encourage him as well to back the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) -- this is the most impactful of current legislation. For those of you fortunate enough to have money in the stock market, please consider looking for fossil fuel-free ways to invest. Together we can make a difference and allow our children and their children to look back proudly on what we did when the world cried out.