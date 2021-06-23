Travel growth: Airline-software company Sabre sees more sales

Kazakhstani carrier SCAT Airlines is moving to Sabre's passenger reservations system SabreSonic and its commercial platform per a new agreement with the travel technology supplier, according to Sabre. SCAT, which is working on adding nearly 30 new domestic and international routes from a new airport complex under construction in Shymkent, will use the technology to be "able to deliver personalized offers to our customers at the right time and through the right channels," SCAT president Vladimir Denisov said. The carrier also is adopting Sabre's revenue optimization tool to adjust pricing and availability based on real-time information rather than largely depending on historical booking and pricing data, which has become less reliable amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Sabre.