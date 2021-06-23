Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Travel growth: Airline-software company Sabre sees more sales

By Brian Womack
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sabre Corp. is giving a forecast that points to better times for the travel industry. The software company, which provides services for the airline and hotel sectors, said it expects more sales in the second quarter than the prior period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The Southlake firm...

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Sabre Corp#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelSKIFT

American Airlines Sues Sabre Over How Tickets Are Displayed to Travel Agencies

Good news for the lawyers! American is suing Sabre — again. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other source on the planet. American Airlines this week sued Sabre in a Texas court, seeking to stop the travel technology company’s start on Thursday of a new way of displaying airfares on its reservation systems.
Tarrant County, TXBakersfield Californian

American Airlines suing reservations company Sabre for new service that favors Delta

American Airlines is suing neighboring reservations technology provider Sabre Holdings over a new technology portal that the carrier says favors competitor Delta Air Lines. In a lawsuit filed this week in Tarrant County, Texas, American claims that a “New Airline Storefront” by reservations firm Sabre hurts American with “inaccurate and misleading” information on the airline’s products and that it gives extra incentives to travel agencies to book higher-end tickets on Delta.
TravelSKIFT

The Startup Turbocharging the Airline Upsell Game at Online Travel Agencies

Startups come and startups go. But it’s worth looking at Gordian Software regardless. Big-name airlines have taken a sudden interest in the tech vendor, and their interest highlights a broader opportunity for them in upselling ticketed flyers. More travel executives get their mission-critical industry news from Skift than any other...
EconomyZacks.com

3 Airline Stocks to Watch in 2H as Air-Travel Scene Brightens

UAL - Free Report) former CEO Oscar Munoz, caused an untold misery to airlines last year. With air-travel demand touching a nadir, most airline companies incurred losses in each of the four quarters of 2020. Reflecting the hardships, the Zacks Airline industry declined 26.4% last year. Image Source: Zacks Investment...
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

Amex GBT Unveils Travel Survey, Covid Tools for Managers, Travelers

American Express Global Business Travel has rolled out new measures designed to give travel managers actionable insights regarding resumed travel activity and deliver Covid-19-related information to travelers during the booking process. The mega travel management company now is offering post-trip surveys, conducted on an opt-in basis, that ask travelers to...
TravelZacks.com

Can U.S. Airlines Bounce Back With More Travel in the Cards?

The U.S. airline industry is finally breathing easy with traffic gradually picking up. The pandemic had left the entire global airline industry bleeding, with travel coming to a standstill. However, as more people are getting vaccinated and restrictions are being eased, traffic is witnessing an uptick. However, there is a...
Aerospace & Defensebusinesstravelnews.com

Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines Moves to Sabre Res Platform

Kazakhstani carrier SCAT Airlines is moving to Sabre's passenger reservations system SabreSonic and its commercial platform per a new agreement with the travel technology supplier, according to Sabre. SCAT, which is working on adding nearly 30 new domestic and international routes from a new airport complex under construction in Shymkent, will use the technology to be "able to deliver personalized offers to our customers at the right time and through the right channels," SCAT president Vladimir Denisov said. The carrier also is adopting Sabre's revenue optimization tool to adjust pricing and availability based on real-time information rather than largely depending on historical booking and pricing data, which has become less reliable amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Sabre.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Sabre delivers upbeat outlook as travel landscape improves

Sabre Corp. said Wednesday that it expects better sequential revenue performance in the second quarter relative to the first quarter as the travel landscape improves. The company, which makes software for the travel industry, issued an outlook calling for $400 million to $420 million in second-quarter revenue, while the three analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $391 million on average. Sabre cited "higher travel volumes" in its Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that its business mix for the second quarter was expected to be more skewed toward domestic leisure bookings, which it said generate below-average unit revenue and profit. Shares have gained 65% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has risen 36%.
Travelairlinegeeks.com

U.S. Airlines See Busiest Pandemic-Era Travel Week

The pandemic caused many challenges for the airline industry, such as restructurings, route suspensions and multitudes of cancellations. However, after a busy Father’s Day weekend, carriers are optimistic about their post-COVID recovery. According to JetTip, last week was the busiest pandemic-era week thus far for airports and airlines, which saw record passenger numbers and increased fleet utilization.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Tax Management Software Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Avalara, TaxSlayer, TaxJar, Xero

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Tax Management Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Tax Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Tax Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Tax Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Travelphocuswire.com

Sabre integrates travel risk tool into agency services

Sabre has partnered with travel risk management platform Gopass Global to assign a biosecurity risk score for each flight itinerary that travel agents see. The score, Sabre says, will help agents better advise their clients and shorten the booking process by making that information available during their shopping workflow. The...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Blue Bay Travel appoints sales managers in growth drive

Blue Bay Travel appointed two sales managers, as the tour operator continues its “ambitious growth strategy”. Abbie Heaton (pictured right) has been promoted to the role of sales manager – Personal Travel Consultants. She has worked for Blue Bay for almost six years, spending three years as a Personal Travel...
Traveldoctorofcredit.com

[Targeted] AmEx Offers: Delta Air Lines Via AmEx Travel, Get $100 Back with $400 Purchase

Spend $400 or more online at Delta Flights on AmexTrael.com and get a $100 statement credit. Expires 8/11/21. Offer valid only for Delta operated flights booked directly with American Express Travel online through AmexTravel.com. Includes Delta operated flights purchased as part of the International Airline Program or a flight + hotel package on AmexTravel.com.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Travel Agency Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Qtech software, Amadeus, Travefy

Travel agency software is the tool which helps the company to manage range of products such as flights, lodging and activities. It also helps in offering packages, quotes, itineraries, launch marketing initiatives, process payments and track financial health of the organisations. In addition it automates the front as well as back office activities. It covers all the businesses of travel agencies. The travel agency software comes with various features such as client management, central reservation systems, dynamic content, flight booking, Itinerary creation and many more.