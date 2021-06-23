Cancel
Science

History beneath our feet

By Editor
thelickingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcheology is the study of prehistory and human history, done through the excavation of sites and the analysis of artifacts and physical remains through scientific techniques. The Missouri Archaeological Society (MAS) held a weeklong archaeological-survey program with professional and avocational (amateur) archaeologists training and working with members of the interested public, June 6 through June 11, at the Piney River Narrows Natural Area in Texas County. MAS, in partnership with the L-A-D Foundation and the Mark Twain National Forest, offered the hands-on free program to all registered participants.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic Preservation
Science
MuseumsRoanoke Daily Herald

Beneath the Bones: A day at the museum

There she stood — all crimson and velvet of her — an 1847 Victorian sofa trimmed in 3-D mahogany carvings of savage wolves and other random forest creatures. Accompanying this beauty were supplementary pieces — chairs and a chaise lounge. While admiring the furniture, Andy popped out of nowhere stating in his thick English accent, “The furniture is so nice here, we can’t get some guests to leave,” pointing to the curled-up mannequin on the love seat across the room, dressed in vintage riding gear, complete with a helmet and boots.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

History and society: How the past shapes our views of the future

You’ve likely heard the words “true history” used in books, articles, and movies. Something announces, “This is the true history” of an event, a place, or a person. The words sound compelling and authoritative. Yet more and more, there is growing awareness that historical narratives are, in fact, composed of specific interpretations of events, while leaving other interpretations out. As Winston Churchill famously said, “History is written by the victors.”
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Beautiful Bone Carving From 51,000 Years Ago Is Changing Our View of Neanderthals

As humans, we like to think we have some pretty unique traits in the animal kingdom. Language enables us to communicate efficiently with one another. Culture preserves and accumulates knowledge through generations. Technology and tools help us solve problems. Symbols and art reveal clues about our complex experiences.  A growing body of evidence suggests the traits we tend to assume are unique to modern humans, may once have been present in our hominin cousins, too.  Scientists have now announced the discovery of a 51,000-year-old engraved giant deer bone which was produced by Neanderthals in the Harz Mountains, now northern Germany. The carvings...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

John Satory: We must promote our history

On Wednesday night, I went to Riverside Park for a concert by the La Crosse Concert Band. The band featured tunes from our different Sister Cities. It was fabulous!. After the concert I noticed all these names of the contributors to the building of the canopy engraved on stones on the ground around the stage. Then I looked at the original structure and wondered, where was the bronze plaque that was put there in memory of Dr. Wendel Anderson? This structure was given to the city by his sons. One of them, John, was one of the original stockholders who helped Henry Ford set up his company.
Monticello, NYRiverhead News-Review

Guest Spot: It is our history that troubles so many

You are looking at a photograph of me and my cousin Shannon Lanier. It is a photograph that illustrates why the 1619 Project is such a white supremacist’s nightmare, teaching that racism and slavery played a major role in the founding of this nation. It is a photograph of the truth exposed, at least in part, by critical race theory, an academic discipline that teaches the same thing. It is not only a photograph, it is a fact. It is history staring you in the face, history in flesh and blood, history that cannot be rewritten, cannot be buried, cannot be denied, because we are alive to tell it.
Lifestyleaccesswdun.com

The landmarks that remain beneath Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier might be one of northeast Georgia's most well-known tourist attractions, but that has not always been the case. Until the mid-1950s, much of the land that Lake Lanier now occupies was made up of farmland, and even included a community known as Oscarville. While a lot of the historic buildings were removed for safety purposes prior to the filling of the reservoir, some of these objects still remain on Lake Lanier's floor.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

4,500-Year-Old Egyptian Wood Statue With Rock Crystal Eyes Boasts Incredible Craftsmanship

The ancient Egyptians were master artisans and artists. Known for their funerary statuary, ancient craftsmen had a booming business filling the many tombs and temples of the land. For the past several centuries, archeologists have consistently discovered fine works that continue to awe viewers. Among these legendary statues is one of the scribe and priest Ka'aper (also known as Kaaper or Sheikh el-Balad). This wooden statue is an incredibly lifelike piece of art whose craftsmanship is almost impossible to believe. The hyperrealistic and beautifully crafted statue demonstrates the immense skill of the ancient artisans.
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
Monterey, TNMarietta Daily Journal

LYNN GENDUSA: Where our history is written in stone

On the first Sunday in June in Monterey, Tennessee, where I was born, citizens celebrate Decoration Day. There are two main cemeteries in this small town, and most of us whose heritage dates to the pioneer days honor the remains of those we love by decorating their graves with flowers.
Earth Scienceourherald.com

Geologists Glimpse Beneath Brookfield

“It’s kind of like geological rubber-necking,” said Stephen Wright as he looked across the undulating contours an early season cornfield just off Route 14, last week. Picking up a couple of meter long steel auger tools, Wright, a UVM professor, strode back across the rows of young corn toward the students from his glacial geology course who were examining other […]
Independence, WILa Crosse Tribune

Dennis Gjerseth: Remember our history when your celebrate the Fourth

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, by the Founding Fathers. It stated we were no longer going to be under the control of King George and England. It spelled out all of the wrongs the king had imposed on us. It told what we were going to stand for. Finally, all the representatives of the 13 colonies had to sign the document.
Blountville, TNKingsport Times-News

Blountville, Sycamore Shoals have top history happenings in our area for July

With the month of July knocking at the door, it’s time to look at some of the upcoming events at our area historic sites. After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Netherland Inn Lo’ Country Boil is back on the schedule this year for Aug. 14. Enjoy Frogmore Stew along with singing and dancing at the Kingsport Farmers Market. For those who can’t eat shrimp, there is a salad, chicken, baked potato with bread alternative. I know this is not a July event but you will want to get your tickets as soon as possible at https://thenetherlandinn.com/the-netherland-inn-lo-country-boil/. All proceeds from the Lo’ Country Boil are used to augment and maintain the inn.
ScienceNew York Post

Prehistoric deer bone believed to be among world’s oldest pieces of art

Researchers found an engraved deer bone that is about 51,000 years old in northern Germany, which they believe might be among the oldest pieces of reliably dated art. A study put out on Monday by researchers with Nature Ecology & Evolution noted that evidence of art and symbolic behavior has been largely absent among Neanderthals, but the approximation of the age of the prehistoric deer phalanx would place the piece in a Middle Paleolithic context that is linked to Neanderthals.
ScienceEurekAlert

Neanderthal artists? Our ancestors decorated bones over 50,000 years ago

Since the discovery of the first fossil remains in the 19th century, the image of the Neanderthal has been one of a primitive hominin. People have known for a long time that Neanderthals were able to effectively fashion tools and weapons. But could they also make ornaments, jewellery or even art? A research team led by the University of Göttingen and the Lower Saxony State Office for Heritage has analysed a new find from the Unicorn Cave (Einhornhöhle) in the Harz Mountains. The researchers conclude that, in fact, Neanderthals, genetically the closest relative to modern humans, had remarkable cognitive abilities. The results of the study were published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
ScienceBBC

Stonehenge: Did ancient 'machine' move stones from Wales?

It is a mystery that has confounded experts for centuries - how were huge stones transported 180 miles (290km) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge?. Some think humans, or even cows, pulled them to their resting place on Salisbury Plain. However, a Denbighshire man believes it was a long-forgotten "machine"...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists reconstruct cave lighting systems used by early humans

Scientists have recreated the three common types of lighting systems – torches, grease lamps, and fireplaces – used by stone age humans to illuminate their caves — an advance which sheds light on how Paleolithic people might have traveled, lived, and created art in the depths of their caves.According to archaeologists, including MªÁngeles Medina Alcaide from the University of Cantabria in Spain, each of the different lighting systems had diverse features, and their use was a crucial resource for expanding the social and economic behaviour in prehistoric people hundreds of thousands of years ago.In the study, published in the journal...
Religionthewestsidegazette.com

Ancient Biblical Scroll Fragments Discovered In Israeli Cave Of Horror

In an operation that would put Indiana Jones to shame, a huge anti-looting dig carried out in the Judean Desert has unearthed historical finds of great significance, including fragments of ancient biblical scrolls, the 6,000-year-old skeleton of a young child, coins used by Jewish rebels and the oldest woven basket known to mankind.

