History beneath our feet
Archeology is the study of prehistory and human history, done through the excavation of sites and the analysis of artifacts and physical remains through scientific techniques. The Missouri Archaeological Society (MAS) held a weeklong archaeological-survey program with professional and avocational (amateur) archaeologists training and working with members of the interested public, June 6 through June 11, at the Piney River Narrows Natural Area in Texas County. MAS, in partnership with the L-A-D Foundation and the Mark Twain National Forest, offered the hands-on free program to all registered participants.www.thelickingnews.com