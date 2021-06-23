Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nicollet, MN

‘Spaces #OnNicollet’ project aims to animate vacant storefronts

By Dylan Thomas
Posted by 
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Applications are due next month for pop-up shops and projects that will bring new life to darkened Nicollet Mall storefronts.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicollet, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicollet Mall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
EconomyPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Largest Ethnic Minority-owned Businesses in the Twin Cities

Information on The List was supplied by company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. To be eligible for this list, business owners must be ethnic minorities who own 51% or more of their companies, which must be based in the Twin Cities 24-county metro area. The Business Journal follows the definition needed to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise, defined as any business having owner(s) belonging to the following groups: Black, Latino, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Islander.