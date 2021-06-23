‘Spaces #OnNicollet’ project aims to animate vacant storefronts
Applications are due next month for pop-up shops and projects that will bring new life to darkened Nicollet Mall storefronts.www.bizjournals.com
Applications are due next month for pop-up shops and projects that will bring new life to darkened Nicollet Mall storefronts.www.bizjournals.com
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities