Travelers can get Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are the Ochsner Health station in the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport effective today. The vaccines are available to all eligible individuals at the airport on the first floor baggage claim level between doors 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are not necessary and Louisiana residency is not required, said Dawn Pevey, CEO, Service Lines and Centers of Excellence at Ochsner Health. “By providing vaccinations at our airport, we’re bringing lifesaving vaccines to thousands of employees and travelers who are there each day. As people begin to resume their normal activities and travel, we strongly encourage all who are eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.”