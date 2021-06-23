Cancel
FOX9 TV to be at St. Patrick’s Bonin Field tonight

Cover picture for the articleThe FOX 9 Town Ball Tour continues with a stop tonight (Wednesday) at St. Patrick’s Bonin Field, 24425 Old Highway 13 Blvd. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Bonin Field, where the St. Patrick Irish will take on the New Market Muskies at 6 p.m. In St. Patrick there’s the church, the bar and the ballpark. If it weren't for the church, there would be no ballpark. Back in the 1950s Father Leo Bonin made it happen and now the ballpark, Bonin Field, is named after him.

