Englewood, FL

Englewood man pleads guilty to crimes during Capitol breach

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMH7c_0adJLD0N00

ENGLEWOOD, Fla.– A Southwest Florida man has plead guilty to crimes linked to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th.

Graydon Young, 54, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He could receive up to 20 years in prison for obstructing Congress as well as 5 years for conspiracy.

Young also faced 3 years of probation and a $250,000 fine.

The Englewood man reportedly coordinated with members of the Oath Keepers before his actions in Washington. According to court documents, Young discussed “the need to maintain operational security.” He also used encrypted messages to talk with others involved.

Two days before the attack on the Capitol, Young flew to North Carolina to meet up with another person involved and together, they drove to Washington, D.C..

Young admitted to entering the grounds of the U.S. Capitol around 2:30 pm before joining people walking up the side of the building. He also admitted to trying to stop Congressional proceedings by intimidating government personnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJWuC_0adJLD0N00

He posted on his Facebook “We stormed and got inside” around 4:22 pm. Young deleted his account two days later.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington and Tampa Field Offices.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
