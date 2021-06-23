Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Back to the Future With Annapolis Windsurfing Festival

spinsheet.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Chesapeake sailing scene is as diverse as it gets anywhere. We sail all types of boats, and we sail them just about anywhere there’s enough water for them to float, including our creeks and rivers. This is true for more “alternative” craft, too. While there’s been a windsurfing presence on the bay since the 1970s, it has waxed and waned with the times and has been relegated as a more fringe sect of the sailing community. However, some developments in the past two years simultaneously seek to bring the sport back to its original roots and push the bounds of modern sailing technology. This is a story of polar opposites in windsurfing working together to achieve a common goal of revitalizing a sport that has seen declining numbers for decades.

www.spinsheet.com
