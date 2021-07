The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office released new video of a man having a mental health emergency. He's accused of intentionally driving into a sheriff's department command post. Deputies responded to a call of the suicidal man and the 39-year-old appeared to be armed with a rifle and a knife and tell us they tried to de-escalate, but he did not surrender and left his home driving a pickup truck over 100 miles per hour into the command post. Deputies were able to run to safety in a nearby orchard and none of the deputies were hurt.