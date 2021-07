Bob Dylan shared a clip from his upcoming Shadow Kingdom livestream concert special. Shadow Kingdom is set to air on Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT via Veeps. Dylan announced his debut livestreamed concert in June and the webcast marks the legendary singer-songwriter’s first performance since December 2019 as well as his first since releasing his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. The recently shared clip gives fans a glimpse of what Shadow Kingdom will look like and features Bob’s 1971 song, “Watching The River Flow.”