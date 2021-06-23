Cancel
Quincy, IL

Changes made to Beaux Arts Ball

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh School boys now have a chance to win scholarship; event will be held in March 2022. You can say goodbye to the traditional Beaux Arts Ball queen. The Quincy Art Center, which hosts the Beaux Arts Ball each year, announced late Tuesday that it's transitioning the program to allow both high school boys and girls to compete for scholarship money. No longer will a queen, dressed in white, be crowned with a tiara and robed in crimson red. Instead, the high school boy or girl who raises the most money for the Art Center will be named Philanthropic Champion of the year. The student who volunteers the most hours for the Art Center will be named Volunteer Champion of the year. The Beaux Arts Ball is the Art Center's biggest yearly fund-raiser, and has been held for 90 years.

