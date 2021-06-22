Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingston, NY

Maritime Museum recognizes Wooden Boat School volunteer Mike Sadowy

By staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month the Hudson River Maritime Museum recognized longtime volunteer Mike Sadowy, 89. Sadowy is a member of the team at the museum’s Wooden Boat School, as well as a founding member of the site when it began offering classes in 2015. He was also an integral part of launching the museum’s traditional rowing classes, offering people an opportunity to experience this sport, which plays an important part in the history of our region’s working waterfronts.

hudsonvalleyone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
City
Albany, NY
Kingston, NY
Entertainment
City
Whitehall, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#The Wooden Boat School#Covid#Youthboat#Ulster Boces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Apple
News Break
Arts
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Tampa Bay beat Montreal to retain Stanley Cup

July 7 (Reuters) - The Tampa Bay Lightning became only the third back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in the last quarter of a century with a 1-0 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a packed arena to end a...
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police

Johannesburg (CNN) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. The move ended days of intense speculation over whether the police and former President would comply with the country's Constitutional Court for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy