Maritime Museum recognizes Wooden Boat School volunteer Mike Sadowy
This month the Hudson River Maritime Museum recognized longtime volunteer Mike Sadowy, 89. Sadowy is a member of the team at the museum’s Wooden Boat School, as well as a founding member of the site when it began offering classes in 2015. He was also an integral part of launching the museum’s traditional rowing classes, offering people an opportunity to experience this sport, which plays an important part in the history of our region’s working waterfronts.hudsonvalleyone.com