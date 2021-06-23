Cancel
Social Proof Success Live Announces Summer 2021 Intensive

By PRWeb
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Their Winter Launch, Business Conference Social Proof Success Live is Back. The gripping intensive for small business owners and entrepreneurs, Social Proof Success Live conference is coming back July 23rd through the 24th in Atlanta, Georgia. This two day intensive will give attendees the option to attend virtually or in person with mask mandates and temperature checks. Each day will feature exclusive conversations from leaders in the business and media industries from publications such as Success, Kontrol, Mediocre to Masterful, N’Style Atlanta’s Career Gems and more. This conference will allow business professionals to shift their narrative as an entrepreneur and help them develop routines that will garner success for their brands and businesses.

