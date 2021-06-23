Have a Sweet Bottoms Up Time at the Mimosa Festival El Paso

A local pizza restaurant took to their social media to explain to their patrons why they were ditching Uber Eats for delivery service. When the cities and states began shutting down because of the novel coronavirus, locally-owned restaurants became worried about how they were going to be able to keep their doors open, or the lights on. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage on, people who were trying to support local businesses started looking at take-out food as a way to show their support. But let's be honest, people can be lazy, and who wants to drive all the way down to a local restaurant just to grab a bag of food and leave.