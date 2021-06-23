Cancel
POTUS

Blinken to Meet Israel's New Foreign Minister in Rome

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Israel's new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Italy over the weekend, a senior State Department official and Israel's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. They said the meeting would take place on Sunday in Rome but neither side offered...

www.usnews.com
Middle East

New Israeli prime minister maintains tough stance against enemies

(JERUSALEM) — Israel may have a new prime minister but the departure of Benjamin Netanyahu does not appear to be changing the country’s tough stance against Iran. Naftali Bennett has been in office less than three weeks and has already made clear that nothing has changed on the Jewish State’s right to defend itself.
POTUS
Axios

Israel asks U.S. to hold off on reopening Jerusalem consulate

Israel Foreign Ministry officials have been lobbying the State Department to hold off on reopening the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem to avoid creating difficulties for the new government, Israeli officials tell me. Why it matters: Israel's new government contains an unstable mix of parties with opposing views, and opposition leader...
POTUS

Axios from Tel Aviv

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told me in an exclusive interview on Tuesday he is convinced that relations with Israel will continue to move forward regardless of the change of government in Jerusalem. He called the new relationship with Israel "an exciting...
POTUS
The Hill

Will Israel accept 'half a loaf' on Iran's nuclear program?

Despite the election of a zealot as Iran’s new president, Iran and the United States likely will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA or the Iran nuclear agreement, with only minimal changes. Iran needs to stabilize its government to prevent a popular uprising, in part because of the economic collapse fostered by stringent American sanctions. At the same time, America wants to kick the proverbial “nuclear can” down the road and take the Islamic Republic off its to-do list by claiming victory.
World

Israeli foreign minister to meet U.S., Bahrain counterparts on Sunday

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his U.S. and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid’s office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised...
POTUS
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
POTUS

No Meeting Planned Between Blinken and China's Wang at G20 -U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There is no meeting planned between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 gathering in Italy next week, a State Department official said on Wednesday, after the Financial Times reported that Beijing and Washington were discussing such a meeting. The...
POTUS

Israel's prime minister urges world leaders to shun Iran's new president

Israel's prime minister branded Iran's new president the "hangman of Tehran" over the weekend and called on world leaders not to restore a nuclear deal with his hardline government. Ebrahim Raisi was elected with just under 62 per cent of the vote in presidential elections on Thursday, replacing the comparatively...
POTUS

Biden Nominates Academic Gutmann as U.S. Envoy to Germany -Sources

BERLIN (Reuters) -President Joe Biden has nominated academic Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to Germany, three sources said on Wednesday, as the two countries seek to rebuild relations that cooled under former President Donald Trump. Gutmann, 71, who would be the first woman to serve in the role and whose...
Presidential Election
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
POTUS

The U.S. and Iran near a breaking point

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The brinkmanship between Tehran and Washington is getting all the more tense. Even as indirect negotiations proceed...
Congress & Courts
Forbes

An Indictment Will Be 'Death Blow' For Trump Hotels, Resorts And Golf Clubs, Say Former Federal Prosecutors

With Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance expected to indict the Trump Organization for financial malfeasance, possibly as soon as this week, former federal prosecutors have taken to the cable airwaves and social media to predict the downfall of the former president’s family business. Yesterday was the deadline for Trump’s lawyers to present evidence that could help his organization avoid criminal charges.
U.S. Politics

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It is a pleasure to welcome my colleague, Foreign Minister Muhriddin, here from Tajikistan. We’re very, very pleased to be able to resume our annual bilateral consultations, something that had been in abeyance for the last several years. We have a lot of work to do across a whole series of important issues that bring our countries together, whether it’s security, economic issues, development, democracy. And I’m very, very pleased, Mr. Minister, to have you and your team here. The minister has a very full program with a number of colleagues across the administration, including Secretary of Defense Austin, and we have, I know, good and hopefully productive work to be done. So thank you very much for being here.