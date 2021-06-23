Blinken to Meet Israel's New Foreign Minister in Rome

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It is a pleasure to welcome my colleague, Foreign Minister Muhriddin, here from Tajikistan. We’re very, very pleased to be able to resume our annual bilateral consultations, something that had been in abeyance for the last several years. We have a lot of work to do across a whole series of important issues that bring our countries together, whether it’s security, economic issues, development, democracy. And I’m very, very pleased, Mr. Minister, to have you and your team here. The minister has a very full program with a number of colleagues across the administration, including Secretary of Defense Austin, and we have, I know, good and hopefully productive work to be done. So thank you very much for being here.