Kate Winslet Sells Her Bright & Airy Manhattan Penthouse For $5.3M
After six months on the market, the Mare of Easttown star and seven-time Oscar winner Kate Winslet has sold her West Chelsea penthouse for a reduced price of $5.3 million. The Manhattan loft-style home is 3,000 square feet and features four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, an expansive great room, and a wraparound rooftop deck with views of the entire city. Scroll to take a tour of this dreamy New York City property!houseandhome.com