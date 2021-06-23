Drivers can reserve the highly anticipated GMC HUMMER EV SUT and SUV models at Carl Black Orlando

It reveals a lot about the 1,000-hp super truck's shape. Like all purpose-built electric vehicles, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV stows its batteries under the floor, in its ladder chassis. It has to, as its 200 kilowatt-hour battery apparently weighs nearly half a ton, and might make the more than 9,000-pound truck prone to tipping if it were under the hood. By putting the battery there, though, GMC made the Hummer's gut hang low, and just how low only becomes apparent when the Hummer is seen without its plastic body cladding, like one prototype was recently in Detroit, Michigan.