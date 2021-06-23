Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The semi-annual Tory Burch sale has arrived with huge price cuts on purses

By Award Winners
reviewed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to sales, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the one to bookmark if you’ve got your heart set on a new Kindle, smart speaker or pair of headphones—but when it comes to fashion, the best deals are more likely than not going to come straight from your favorite designers. Case in point? Tory Burch. The site’s famous Semi-Annual Sale is back, with an extra 25% off already-discounted items, making for tons of must-have deals.

www.reviewed.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Code#Purses#Reviewed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

Zara's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and These 45 Pieces Are Too Good to Be True

If you're a Zara fan, you're probably aware of how few big sales it has per year. There are basically just two—one on December 26 and one today. The great thing about this sale is that summer has only just begun, yet tons of pieces from Zara's summer collection are included. So if you still have vacations to go on, picnics to plan, and weddings to attend (some of which I'm sure you do), you might want to take advantage of this opportunity and do some shopping.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Take an Extra 25% Off Select Styles at Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Tory Burch has officially launched their semi-annual sale, and it’s coming in hot! We’re in dire need of some new summer accessories, and these prices are too good to pass up. You can score an extra 25% off already marked-down styles and save literally hundreds of dollars! Need we say more?
ShoppingFood & Wine

Material's First Semi-Annual Sale Is Only Two Days Long—and Our Favorite Knife Set Is 20% Off

If you're looking for quality kitchen staples, including Japanese steel knives and non-toxic coated pans, Material fits the bill. The brand has been making beautiful and sustainable kitchen tools for a few years now, meant to bridge the gap between professional-level quality and affordable prices. If you haven't tried the brand before, now is the time: Its very first semi-annual sale is happening for the next two days.
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

The Home Depot, Best Buy, Nectar and more—all the best 4th of July sale events to shop now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There's a few things you can always count on when it comes to the Fourth of July: fireworks, cookouts, celebrations with loved ones ... and epic 4th of July sale events. This year is certainly no exception, with your favorite retailers offering up a smorgasbord of can’t-miss-'em deals aplenty ahead of the big day. From meal kit services to appliances and furniture, there’s a sweet discount for just about anything you’ve got your eyes on this Independence Day.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

Good American’s Annual Sample Sale Has Up to 80% Off Jeans, Shoes & More

Khloe Kardashian’s shoe and apparel line, Good American, is here with its annual sample sale — and you won’t want to miss out. The sample sale includes markdowns on everything from pumps and boots to denim and pants. A range of crop tops, button-downs, workout leggings, sports bras, dresses and jumpsuits have also been reduced. Basically, you are destined to find what you’re in the market for.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale: Up To 75% Off Clothes, Cookware, and More

The Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale event is on! Shop your favorites now for up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware. But there's more! Through July 5, you can take an extra 50% off clearance items. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Did My Wardrobe Makeover With These Items

Susie Wright is consistently a top source for sartorial inspiration given her style sensibilities and fashion résumé. She worked as a Nordstrom buyer for years and is currently a stylist and influencer with her blog, So Susie. She recently shared with us the ageless staples she wears to create some of her best outfits. She also just sent over a few more of her coveted pieces, which she used for her recent wardrobe makeover.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale: Up to 75% off items!

Wow! If you love Bath & Body Works, be sure to shop this huge Semi-Annual Sale!. Right now, Bath & Body Works is having their huge Semi-Annual Sale where you can save up to 75% off select items!. There are tons of items in this sale including body cream, hand...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Birkenstock x Jil Sander: Shop the Collection Early Here

Birkenstocks have had a year for the ages. The German sandals became the go-to selection for all walks of pandemic life. Combining a slipper-like build with a hard-wearing rubber outsole made Birkenstock an easy choice for those looking to sport one pair from morning to evening. The popularity looks set to continue, shouldered by a string of high-end collaborations. The latest in line is Jil Sander.
ApparelIn Style

2005's Most Iconic Flip-Flop Is Making a Comeback

Anyone born between 1985 and 1995 is either bemused or horrified by the rate at which the embarrassing trends from their youth are being reintroduced into the zeitgeist by the next generation. Low-rise jeans, Ed Hardy everything, trucker hats. Nothing is safe! Fittingly, another mall culture staple that was right at home with velour sweatsuits and Dooney & Burke bags is ripe for rediscovery, and a set of highly enthusiastic shoppers have taken notice.
New York City, NYJezebel

Designer Shoe Warehouse, Lonely Shopping, and the Promise of a New Me

When I regularly commuted to and from an office, I quite often found myself with a surplus of time between one obligation and the next. I had time to wander aimlessly, looking through big box stores, looking at clothes and shoes that promised me I could be exactly who I wanted to be if I just bought their wares. Lucky for me, New York City is full of avenues designed for this precise task. Before the pandemic, Jezebel’s offices were located in Times Square; just before that, we were smack in the middle of one of my favorite zones for this precise activity: a weird stretch of 5th and 6th Avenues between 14th Street and 18th Street that housed a Zara, an H&M, and two Sephoras. If I was feeling adventurous, I would swing west towards 6th Avenue and hit, in rapid succession, Old Navy, the Container Store, TJ Maxx, and Urban Outfitters, before wending my way down 14th Street, stopping into Foot Locker, considering a Frosty at Wendy’s, headed onwards my final, climactic destination: DSW, the best and the worst place in the world and an essential part of the time-killing shopping loop, is a discount shoe emporium that promises great deals and the possibility of a new me.
New York City, NYthecut.com

Tory Burch Loves Sunscreen and Long Backgammon Games

Tory Burch likes to talk about her favorites. Her favorite tunic, found at a French flea market, inspired one of the first pieces she ever designed. Her favorite high-school song became the inspiration for one of her perfumes. And her favorite sunscreen just became a collaboration with Shiseido. Burch designed...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Kaja Velvet Dream Beauty Bento Eyeshadow Trio Review & Swatches

Kaja Velvet Dream Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trio ($21.00 for 0.09 oz.) includes three matte eyeshadows in a more velvety, less powdery formula than the brand has released previously. I was surprised to see that this one and the other one launched with it were both rather light-leaning, as Kaja has been a brand that has released most of their trios without putting in very light matte shades–this is the lighter of the two. All three shades had more medium to mostly opaque coverage, were blendable, and easy enough to work with but had light powderiness overall.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...