The semi-annual Tory Burch sale has arrived with huge price cuts on purses

When I regularly commuted to and from an office, I quite often found myself with a surplus of time between one obligation and the next. I had time to wander aimlessly, looking through big box stores, looking at clothes and shoes that promised me I could be exactly who I wanted to be if I just bought their wares. Lucky for me, New York City is full of avenues designed for this precise task. Before the pandemic, Jezebel’s offices were located in Times Square; just before that, we were smack in the middle of one of my favorite zones for this precise activity: a weird stretch of 5th and 6th Avenues between 14th Street and 18th Street that housed a Zara, an H&M, and two Sephoras. If I was feeling adventurous, I would swing west towards 6th Avenue and hit, in rapid succession, Old Navy, the Container Store, TJ Maxx, and Urban Outfitters, before wending my way down 14th Street, stopping into Foot Locker, considering a Frosty at Wendy’s, headed onwards my final, climactic destination: DSW, the best and the worst place in the world and an essential part of the time-killing shopping loop, is a discount shoe emporium that promises great deals and the possibility of a new me.