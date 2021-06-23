In Loving Memory Of Twyalia Louise Crabb

Twyalia Louise Crabb of Littlefield passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the age of 59. She was born April 21, 1962 in Lubbock and graduated from Coronado High School in 1980. She went to Methodist School of Nursing receiving her license in 1993. She worked in Home Health caring for children for many years. On Sept. 15, 1990 she married Quinn Crabb and they made their home in Littlefield. Twyalia will be most remembered for her servant heart, never meeting a stranger, and the way she could make people laugh. She was a strong Christian woman and was never ashamed to share that with others. More than anything else, family meant the world to her.