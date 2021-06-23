Area news, events and people

The Padgett Museum operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, 509 West Market Street, New Albany, will open for the season Saturday, June 26, 2021. A special exhibit will highlight “The White House” department store, which was the premier store for shopping in downtown New Albany for almost 100 years. This display will include memorabilia from a private collection. The museum also includes the permanent exhibit entitled “By the River’s Edge,” telling the story of New Albany and Floyd County’s history through displays and artifacts.