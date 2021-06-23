Cancel
New Albany, IN

Area news, events and people

The Evening News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Padgett Museum operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, 509 West Market Street, New Albany, will open for the season Saturday, June 26, 2021. A special exhibit will highlight “The White House” department store, which was the premier store for shopping in downtown New Albany for almost 100 years. This display will include memorabilia from a private collection. The museum also includes the permanent exhibit entitled “By the River’s Edge,” telling the story of New Albany and Floyd County’s history through displays and artifacts.

